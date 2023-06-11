Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a strong-buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.57.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. Analysts expect that Weatherford International will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at $53,103,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Weatherford International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the first quarter worth $2,917,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

See Also

