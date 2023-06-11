Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.7% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average of $82.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

