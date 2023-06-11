Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Buys 620 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.0% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $110.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $280.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

