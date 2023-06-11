Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Buys 937 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,331.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OHI opened at $31.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.