Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.9% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $2,247,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 812,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,614,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 493,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,322,000 after purchasing an additional 137,285 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,095,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,476,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD opened at $212.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

