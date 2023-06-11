Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $113.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.83 and a 200-day moving average of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

