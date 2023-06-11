Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $761,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,656,000 after buying an additional 866,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,903,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,558,000 after buying an additional 54,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

