Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.9% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 886,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,176,000 after acquiring an additional 188,100 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $462.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

