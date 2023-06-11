Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

