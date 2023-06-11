Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG stock opened at $130.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

