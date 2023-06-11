Wells Fargo & Company Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $500.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $358.06.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $420.02 on Wednesday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $164.28 and a fifty-two week high of $425.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.52. The company has a market capitalization of $186.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Netflix by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Netflix by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Netflix by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

