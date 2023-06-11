Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPH) Increases Dividend to $1.22 Per Share

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPH – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.217 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.11.
Westpac Banking Stock Performance
