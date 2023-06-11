WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Cap of $19.16 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $19.16 million and approximately $236,318.20 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00298861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015779 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000426 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003954 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

