Wojak Finance Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Wojak Finance has a market cap of $23.29 million and approximately $6,478.19 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wojak Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance launched on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

