Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Invests $50.20 Million in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,472,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,203,000. Perrigo makes up 10.6% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.09% of Perrigo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,364.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Perrigo by 25,300.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,381. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $95,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.40. 584,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,916. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -113.54%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

