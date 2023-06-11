Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,977 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet comprises 2.5% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $29,454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,961,000 after acquiring an additional 437,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $17,880,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 505,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 367,301 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610 shares in the company, valued at $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $61.96. 1,040,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,486. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

