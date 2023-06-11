Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Down 22.8% This Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $737.70 million and approximately $74.68 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $236.48 or 0.00911544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,119,494 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

