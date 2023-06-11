XSGD One Day Volume Tops $282,775.07 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $66.39 million and approximately $282,775.07 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

