xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84.18 Million

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. One xSUSHI token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00003005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and approximately $4,311.86 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

