Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinterest in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.96.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 200.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Pinterest by 627.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,748,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,648 shares of company stock worth $4,201,799 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

