ZClassic Price Tops $0.0377 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $350,167.45 and $17.05 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00092666 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00041893 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00023671 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

