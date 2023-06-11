Zedge (ZDGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, June 12th.
Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter.
Zedge Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $2.06 on Friday. Zedge has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $29.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.15.
About Zedge
Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. Its products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, Zedge Premium, and GuruShots. The company was founded by Tom Arnoy in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
