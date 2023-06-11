Zedge (ZDGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, June 12th.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $2.06 on Friday. Zedge has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $29.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZDGE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zedge during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Zedge by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Zedge by 61.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Zedge during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zedge by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. Its products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, Zedge Premium, and GuruShots. The company was founded by Tom Arnoy in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

