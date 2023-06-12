51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE COE opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.68. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 118.51% and a negative return on equity of 152.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

