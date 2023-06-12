683 Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Limoneira at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Limoneira by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Limoneira by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Limoneira by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Limoneira

In other news, Director Scott S. Slater purchased 3,155 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,006.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,694 shares in the company, valued at $708,399.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott S. Slater purchased 3,155 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,006.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,694 shares in the company, valued at $708,399.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Slater purchased 3,187 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,746.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,950 over the last quarter. 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Limoneira Price Performance

LMNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LMNR traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,867. The firm has a market cap of $277.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

