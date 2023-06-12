683 Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Viemed Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 22.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the period. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Viemed Healthcare

In other Viemed Healthcare news, Director Nitin Kaushal sold 12,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $162,328.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,897.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet cut Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 86,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,802. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.06 million, a P/E ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99.

About Viemed Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.