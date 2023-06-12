683 Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,152 Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,252,300.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 31,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $202,911.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,059,507 shares in the company, valued at $58,252,630.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scholar Rock stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 225,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,259. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

