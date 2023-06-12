683 Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BioAtla in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in BioAtla by 843.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in BioAtla by 144.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Price Performance

Shares of BCAB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.76. 245,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,013. BioAtla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,412,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,595.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christian Vasquez bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,595.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioAtla has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

BioAtla Profile

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

