683 Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,464 Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Allakos in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allakos by 800.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLK. Piper Sandler began coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Allakos Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.93. 518,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,483. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $8.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

