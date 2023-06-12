683 Capital Management LLC Invests $174,000 in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Genie Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genie Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Genie Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 505.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Genie Energy stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 101,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,373. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $365.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 51.66%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genie Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Genie Energy

(Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The Genie Retail Energy segment supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers. The Genie Renewables segment includes Genie Solar, CityCom Solar, Prism Solar Technologies, and Diversegy LLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.