683 Capital Management LLC Makes New $190,000 Investment in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,146 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Evolution Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 120.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 34.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 16,729 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EPM remained flat at $8.22 during trading on Monday. 363,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,013. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $273.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.25. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The business had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. Analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

