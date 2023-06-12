683 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,972,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 534,552 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 107,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 82,594 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $29,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $29,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $71,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,053 shares of company stock valued at $165,835 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRDA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 71,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,776. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $24.38.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entrada Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.