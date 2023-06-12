683 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,050 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in LCNB by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LCNB by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in LCNB by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,103. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $171.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.69. LCNB Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). LCNB had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. Research analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. LCNB’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

