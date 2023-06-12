683 Capital Management LLC Takes $161,000 Position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Byrna Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Byrna Technologies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BYRN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.02. 103,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,318. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

