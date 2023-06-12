683 Capital Management LLC Takes $171,000 Position in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Kaltura as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kaltura by 824.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaltura by 528.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 87,509 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaltura by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Kaltura from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $1.75 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.

Kaltura Stock Performance

Kaltura Company Profile

NASDAQ KLTR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.88. 879,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,710. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. Kaltura, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

