683 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 36,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 87,204 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 26.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 359,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 74,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 39,883 shares during the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PANL stock remained flat at $6.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. 168,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,733. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $289.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $127.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

