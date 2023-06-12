A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCAU) Short Interest Down 98.2% in May

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCAU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A SPAC I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASCAU remained flat at $10.60 on Monday. A SPAC I Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,254,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,322,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in A SPAC I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000.

About A SPAC I Acquisition

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries in the United States and Asia.

