ABBC Coin (ABBC) Reaches Market Cap of $250.43 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $250.43 million and $18.30 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001236 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.
ABBC Coin Coin Profile
ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,421,654,428 coins. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.
