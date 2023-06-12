ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $105.93 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001701 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $56.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

