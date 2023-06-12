Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SIVR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.08. 259,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,085. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

