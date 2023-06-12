Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ASGI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.52. 26,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,295. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000.

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

