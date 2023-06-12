Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading 7.5% Higher

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.86. 438,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 937,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.18.
In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 454,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,019.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 41,158 shares of company stock worth $298,900 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after buying an additional 514,124 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after buying an additional 514,124 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 3,600,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,635,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
