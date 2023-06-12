ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $849.07 million, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.02 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 360.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 79.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 36,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $1,665,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

