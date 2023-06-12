Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $426.13.

Adobe Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $454.00 on Thursday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $466.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $380.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

