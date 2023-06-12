aelf One Day Volume Reaches $5.63 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $166.58 million and $5.63 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003005 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001304 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,759,431 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

