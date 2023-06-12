Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,146,972 shares of company stock worth $248,941,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.03.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $6.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.59. 7,877,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,485,801. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.67. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

