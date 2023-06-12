Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Sold by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 670,481 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,283. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. Equities research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

