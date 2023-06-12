Alerus Financial NA Acquires 50,637 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,916,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 7.7% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alerus Financial NA owned 1.67% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $84,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,338,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,649 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,260. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.