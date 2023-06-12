Alerus Financial NA Invests $9.21 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,656 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,000. Oracle accounts for about 0.8% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 6.1 %

ORCL stock traded up $6.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.50. 39,109,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712,679. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $117.51.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.37.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.