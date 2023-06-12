Alerus Financial NA Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,501,000. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 1.3% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,336,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,777,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,699,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded up $2.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $473.14. 829,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,342. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.56 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $465.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.40. The company has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.