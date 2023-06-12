Alerus Financial NA Sells 262,215 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 899,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,215 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 738.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 49,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $539,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,510,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,512,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 49,200 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $539,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,510,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,512,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $763,795.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,869,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,320,444.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,012 shares of company stock worth $3,534,615 in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.24. 18,621,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,257,061. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

